Becky Lynch addresses internet rumors about her current WWE status

At WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch suffered a loss to Rhea Ripley and failed to capture the Women's World Championship.

Since losing at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Lynch hasn't appeared on WWE programming. However, she isn't taking time off from in-ring competition and is set for her return.

On X (formerly Twitter), WWE UK confirmed that Lynch would be appearing at the upcoming live events in the United Kingdom. Reacting to it, Lynch hyped up her return and sent a message to the WWE Universe in Europe.

"But the internet said I was taking time off. See you soon, Europe," wrote Lynch

Rhea Ripley praised Becky Lynch after their WrestleMania 40 match

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch were the opening match of WrestleMania 40. Following their clash on Night One, The Eradicator spoke highly of her opponent.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley in an interview, Ripley praised Becky Lynch for putting up a fantastic spectacle along with her, and nothing less than what she expected from "The Man". She concluded by stating how she was the superior of the two superstars.

"I needed Becky, and she put up a fantastic fight like she always does. I knew that I was gonna head, and I was under the skin, I was gonna get The Man I wanted. I wasn't gonna get the mother; I wasn't gonna get the wife; I wanted Becky freakin Lynch. I wanted The Man and that's exactly what I got. And you know, I went in there, and I beat The Man. You know, why? Because I said it before on RAW, but behind every great man is a greater woman. And I just proved my point!" said Ripley.

Following Ripley's latest title defense, she was put on notice by Liv Morgan, who has her sights on the Women's World Championship. On last week's edition of RAW after WrestleMania, Morgan attacked Ripley during a backstage segment and threw a steel chair at The Eradicator.

It has been reported that The Eradicator might've suffered an injury and could be forced to vacate her title. It will be interesting to see how things unfold tonight on RAW.

