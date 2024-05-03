5-time World Champion signs a multi-year deal with WWE - Reports

WWE Superstars have been inking new deals heading into a new season after WrestleMania XL. According to a new report, a five-time World Champion has signed a new multi-year deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

Seth Rollins became the backbone of Monday Night RAW when Roman Reigns became the Undisputed Champion. The Visionary played a crucial role in Cody Rhodes' story in Philadelphia, as Rollins became his 'Shield' against The Tribal Chief.

According to Fighful Select, The Visionary has re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion, which involves big money for the star. The report states that it is a multi-year deal and that the former WWE, Universal, and World Heavyweight Champion will be with the company until his 40s.

Several notable stars, such as The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, have all recently signed new deals after WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see when Rollins returns to the red brand.

Seth Rollins was drafted to Monday Night RAW during WWE Draft 2024

Seth Rollins became the face of Monday Night RAW, as the star, alongside Becky Lynch, has spent years on the red brand. The Visionary went on a hiatus and had knee surgery following the events of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

During the two-night event, the star lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre and assisted Cody Rhodes in the main event of the show. Later, he was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the annual WWE Draft along with Jey Uso during the first round.

The star has unfinished business on RAW, as he was feuding with CM Punk and Drew McIntyre heading into WrestleMania XL. Moreover, the World Heavyweight Championship is also on the same brand, and seeing The Visionary go after the title he put on the map is inevitable.

