Becky Lynch looking to become Becky Two Belts again? Major move analyzed following WWE NXT

Becky Lynch is once again on top of the world in WWE. While she isn't holding the main women's title of RAW or SmackDown, she is the reigning NXT Women's Champion. She won the belt from Tiffany Stratton last week, and then successfully defended it against Natalya on the red brand.

While back on NXT this week, The Man had a confrontation with Tiffany Stratton that eventually led to a Handicap Match against both Stratton and Kiana James. When the pair tried to blindside Becky before the bout began, however, Lynch received some much-needed help.

Lyra Valkyria saved Big Time Becks. This then led to the two teaming up, and defeating the tandem of James and Stratton. The two Irish stars had natural chemistry, which has led many to wonder about whether they could pursue championship gold together and The Man could once again become Becky Two Belts.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. While they look to be feuding with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler right now, there's a chance that the two Irish stars could team up to fight whoever walks away with the gold.

Lynch was once the RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion at the same time, winning the main event of WrestleMania and both belts. Given her history of holding multiple titles at once, she could certainly do it again with Lyra.

Becky Lynch has a massive title match at an upcoming WWE Premium Live Event

Of course, for Becky Lynch to become a dual champion, she will need to remain the NXT Women's Champion. That is easier said than done, however, as she has a major title defense at the next WWE Premium Live Event.

The Man is officially set to defend her coveted title at NXT No Mercy, which is set to take place on September 30th, 2023. The show will be held at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

Becky will defend her belt against the former champion Tiffany Stratton. This time, however, the bout won't be a standard singles match. Instead, the two will compete in an Extreme Rules Match at the major event.

Lynch demanded the specialty match due to Tiffany's actions on WWE NXT this week. After The Man and Lyra stood tall over Kiana and Stratton, Tiffany smashed both women with a chair, and then gloated all the way up the aisle.

With a major match ahead of her, can Becky Lynch stand tall over the talented young star? Will The Man end up biting off more than she can chew against a physical phenomenon like Stratton? Fans will have to tune in to No Mercy to find out.