Becky Lynch to lose her title to WWE icon 127 months after her last singles match? Exploring the possibility

Becky Lynch has been the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion for 87 days now. Clash in Paris 2025 could prove to be a career-altering premium live event for The Man as she not only retained her title, beating Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, but she also joined her husband, Seth Rollins' faction, The Vision. She went on to help The Visionary retain his title with her actions at the PLE. However, Lynch's IC Title reign may end soon at the hands of a returning icon.Big Time Becks intervened in the main-event Fatal Four-Way bout during the closing moments and low-blowed CM Punk, who was on the verge of beating Rollins. Becky's interference led to Rollins winning. Further, she even slapped The Best in the World on WWE RAW this past Monday night.Before leaving the ring, CM Punk issued a warning to Lynch that she would pay the price for putting her hands on him. All the signs hint at the return of Punk's wife and former Divas Champion, AJ Lee. In a shocking twist, The Geek Goddess could make her in-ring return after 127 months and challenge Lynch for her WWE Women's IC Title.Lee was last seen in action in the Stamford-based promotion on March 30, 2015, during an edition of Monday Night RAW. It may not be a surprise if the returning star manages to capture the gold, with shenanigans outside the ring costing Becky her title, just like how she cost Punk the World Heavyweight Title at Clash in Paris.This could also lead to a mixed tag team match between AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a future PLE.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Major update on AJ Lee's WWE returnAccording to Bryan Alvarez of WOR, former Divas Champion, AJ Lee, is all set to return to the Stamford-based promotion to compete in a mixed tag team match-up alongside her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE Wrestlepalooza this month.&quot;We can confirm that it is a mixed tag: CM Punk and AJ Lee against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, and it will be on Wrestlepalooza… They are loading this show up to try to destroy [AEW] All Out, and we’ll see if they can do it,&quot; Alvarez said. [H/T - NoDQ.com]It will be interesting to see whether Lee's return speculation actually comes to fruition anytime soon and whether Lynch will be punished for her actions.