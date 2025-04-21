Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria to lose their titles after 35-year-old WWE star turns heel? Potential explored

WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria teamed up with Becky Lynch to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Irish wrestlers dominated The Judgment Day and secured a decisive victory to win the titles. Interestingly, however, the duo could soon lose their belts because of a potential imminent heel turn by Bayley.

Ad

The Role Model was the original teammate of the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion. However, minutes before the first night of the Show of Shows, she was ambushed and injured by a mystery assailant backstage. Thus, the four-time Women’s World Champion was forced to withdraw from ‘Mania.

While Bayley recovered from her injury, Lyra Valkyria was asked to find a new partner within 24 hours by Adam Pearce. Her fellow countrywoman, Becky Lynch, came to the rescue and helped Valkyria defeat The Judgment Day. Thus, the 28-year-old star is now a double champ who wields the Women’s Intercontinental Title as well as the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Lyra Valkyria is at the peak of her career right now, Bayley is perhaps in the biggest slump of her tenure with WWE. Ever since she lost the WWE Women’s Championship at the 2024 SummerSlam to Nia Jax, The Role Model’s career has only seen a decline. On the other hand, Lyra Valkyria simply traded one of WWE’s Four Horsewomen for another as her tag team partner.

A frustrated Bayley could now choose to betray her makeshift tag team partner and cost her the Women’s Tag Team Championship. She could interfere in the title rematch issued by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, making the Women’s IC Champ and Becky Lynch lose the tag titles.

Ad

While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Was Bayley actually unable to compete alongside Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41?

WWE showed a fallen and hurt Bayley being attended to by Lyra Valkyria and Adam Pearce. However, the former four-time Women’s World Champion was perfectly fine.

According to a report by PWInsider Elite, The Role Model is healthy and didn’t suffer any legitimate injury. Rather, she was deliberately taken off WrestleMania 41 via a booking decision made by the creative team.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The report also highlighted that the sentiment of the WWE roster was with Bayley, and her 'Mania pullout was something that has upset the locker room. This could further add to the frustration of Bayley and could make her keen on snatching the privileges stolen from her and given to Valkyria.

It would be interesting to see how the company would push The Role Model following her reported ‘Mania snub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.