Becky Lynch mocks Shayna Baszler following brutal assault on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch interestingly used the words of Shayna Baszler against her!

The Man got the upper hand over her WrestleMania 36 opponent on this week's RAW.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW was set to feature an interview of Shayna Baszler ahead of her Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 36. The Queen of Spades didn't answer the questions directly but confidently stated that she will walk out of 'The Show of Shows' as the brand new RAW Women's Champion.

The interview ended abruptly when The Man showed up all of a sudden and took out the former NXT Women's Champion following multiple chair shots. Becky Lynch's action on RAW clearly showcased that the words of The Cagefighter wasn't enough to intimidate her.

Following the episode, The Man took to Twitter to react to the incident from RAW and commented on an old tweet made by Shayna Baszler. It was posted after WWE had moved WrestleMania 36 to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

You were right about those sounds. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 24, 2020

WWE WrestleMania 36

Although The Queen of Spades' tweet was meant to warn Becky Lynch about what's going to happen at WrestleMania 36, The Man very interestingly used the words of Baszler against her.

Baszler had stated:

My first #WrestleMania moment will be perfect. No one in the arena to dampen the sound of tendons ripping and bones cracking & snapping as I become the RAW women’s champion & usher in a new era #Reality #CrankRipTear

With her recent tweet, The Man was referring to the fact that there was no live audience in the arena on RAW to dampen the sound of Shayna Baszler's "tendons ripping and bones cracking & snapping" following the vicious attack on her.

Will Shayna Baszler be a 100% when she challenges for the RAW Women's Championship at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'? We will find out in less than 12 days!