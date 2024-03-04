Becky Lynch needs to ask Triple H to correct a massive mistake that was made during the Vince McMahon regime

Becky Lynch needs to have a conversation with Triple H about a questionable booking decision that was made during the Vince McMahon regime.

Lynch feuded with Shayna Baszler on the Road to WrestleMania 36, and the two women collided in a RAW Women's title match at The Show of Shows. The Queen of Spades was booked as an incredibly powerful entity, and fans were convinced that Lynch was going to lose the belt at 'Mania. Unfortunately, Lynch ended up defeating Baszler and later handed over the belt to Asuka.

Becky Lynch mentioned in her autobiography that she wanted to put Baszler over in their match, but WWE didn't approve of her idea. She believed that her popularity as a babyface was taking a hit, and it was the perfect time to lose the belt.

It has been four long years since Becky Lynch defeated The Queen of Spades at WrestleMania 36. Vince McMahon isn't associated with WWE anymore, and it's safe to assume that he's never coming back. Lynch is all set to take on Rhea Ripley for the Women's World title at WrestleMania XL and is confident that she will become champion again.

The Man needs to have a conversation with WWE's Head of Creative Triple H. She needs to tell him that a big mistake was made during the Vince McMahon regime, and a strongly booked Shayna Baszler lost her momentum after losing to her at 'Mania. She further needs to tell The Game to correct the mistake and let Baszler go over her in a full-fledged feud post-WrestleMania XL.

Becky Lynch's win halted Baszler's momentum in 2020

Before meeting Lynch at 'Mania, Shayna Baszler was booked as an unstoppable force. She put down five other women inside the Elimination Chamber to win an opportunity to face The Man.

Unfortunately, Baszler lost to Becky in the end and has yet to win a singles title on the main roster. She was an incredibly dominant star in NXT but hasn't been booked as a major threat on the main roster since losing to Lynch.

What do you think of this idea? Should Lynch put over Baszler in the near future and help her regain the momentum that she lost four years ago? Sound off in the comments!

