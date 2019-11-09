Becky Lynch on the idea of becoming WWE Universal Champion

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Nov 2019, 09:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently talked with Sam Roberts at Ringside Fest 2019, and discussed a bunch of topics. Lynch was asked whether she has ever entertained the idea of becoming the WWE Universal Champion, to which "The Man" responded by stating that the title she carries on her shoulder is the most important belt in WWE.

Lynch's rise in WWE

Lynch's rise to the top of the WWE Women's division kicked off last year at SummerSlam 2018, where she lost the SmackDown Live Women's title match which also involved Charlotte Flair and Carmella. Following Flair's win, Lynch turned on her and became a heel. The WWE Universe wasn't ready to boo Lynch though, and she kept getting heavily cheered, forcing the company to turn her into an anti-hero character, and essentially a babyface again. Lynch donned the gimmick of "The Man", and soon became the most popular Superstar in all of WWE. Her popularity among the fans resulted in a Royal Rumble win earlier this year, followed by a historic victory in the main event of WrestleMania 35, where she pinned Ronda Rousey to bag both the RAW and SmackDown Live Women's Championships.

Also read: Brandi Rhodes wants 5-time WWE Women's Champion in AEW

Lynch on the idea of becoming Universal Champion

Lynch lost the SmackDown Live belt soon after to Flair, but has managed to keep the Red belt on her waist, putting down opponents one after the other. When Sam Roberts asked Lynch about the idea of becoming the Universal Champion in the future, she said that it isn't necessary.

"I don't think that's necessary. In my eyes, this is the top title in the company. I am the one who defends it the most, I am the one who made it the most and there's no doubt that this is the top title in the company."

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!