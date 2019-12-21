Becky Lynch posts classy, heartfelt message in response to fan who passed away

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Becky Lynch has shown her class

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has shown incredible class by responding to a fan who said that it would "make their day" if The Man would see one of their tweets. I know that doesn't sound like anything particularly extraordinary, but most would agree it is when they consider that the fan in question tragically passed away just last month.

The Becky Lynch fandom and general wrestling Twitter community had rallied around in the hopes of posthumously granting the wish of the fan - known simply as DJ. And they succeeded.

I’m so sorry I missed you, DJ. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 20, 2019

One of the names who had been a linchpin - or should I say "Lynch-pin" - in grasping The Man's attention to trigger the heartwarming gesture was Twitter user Stephanie Rosano. Rosano said that an acknowledgement would mean a lot to DJ's sister, and that caught Lynch's eye.

It has been brought to my attention that a fellow @BeckyLynchWWE fan @DJBECKY22 saddly passed away in November. His dream was to get Becky to see/like one of his tweets! I'm hoping you all can help so she can see his tweet below! Please RT&Tag her in his tweet below. RIP DJ 💔😢 https://t.co/cQcL325k4p — Stephαnie Rosαnó (@theBLHW) December 18, 2019

Lynch didn't just acknowledge the tweet though; she posted a wonderful message of, "I'm so sorry I missed you, DJ." This is just another example of how incredibly selfless The Man is.

The gesture comes on the heels of the incident where the RAW Women's Champion's quick thinking saw her tuck Kairi Sane under the ring at TLC after spotting that The Pirate Princess had suffered a serious injury. She did everything she could to protect her opponent without breaking the kilter of the match, and that earned plaudits from the WWE Universe too.