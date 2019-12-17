Becky Lynch rolls injured Kairi Sane under ring to protect The Pirate Princess at TLC [WATCH]

This Sunday night at WWE TLC, the women of WWE made history yet again by rounding off the decade by main-eventing two consecutive pay-per-views - but what should have been a dream, for Kairi Sane, would soon turn into a nightmare when the Pirate Princess seemingly suffered a concussion mid-match.

The tragic incident that would see the Kabuki Warrior completely lose her bearings would highlight one though, though, the class and experience of current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who clearly spotted the danger early and could be spotted communicating with Sane in order to ensure the safety of the Women's Tag Team Champion.

Some new footage has emerged, though, of Becky Lynch going above and beyond again, tucking her opponent under the ring in order to protect the Women's Tag Team Champion.

You can see the video below.

The Pirate Princess would seemingly confirm she was okay last night via Twitter, retweeting praise from her fellow Superstars before tweeting a short and sweet, but incredibly comforting message - a simple thumbs up. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue has since issued a full report on Sane's condition.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Rosano has compiled a thread of moments from the match below, whereby you can see just how far Becky Lynch went in order to protect Kairi Sane. The Man certainly oozes class and has shown why she's one of the most respected wrestlers around today.

