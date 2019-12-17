Kairi Sane breaks silence after seemingly sustaining serious injury in WWE TLC match

Kairi Sane was involved in some incredibly concerning spots last night

Last night's WWE TLC event ended in a monumental way, as the women made history yet again by rounding off the decade with two consecutive pay-per-view main events - but what should have been a dream, for Kairi Sane, would soon turn into a nightmare.

The Pirate Princess seemingly sustained a concussion mid-match, which would see the talents involved calling an audible - with Becky Lynch notably communicating with Sane in order to ensure the safety of the Women's Tag Team Champion.

While Sane was clearly injured earlier in the match, a lot of controversy would come when Charlotte Flair - seemingly oblivious to Sane's injury-hit an awkward Spear on a dazed Kairi Sane, who didn't react at all, before deadlifting The Pirate Princess to powerbomb her through a table, with a concerned-looking Sane apparently gathering her thoughts just moments before the devastating move would see her shatter the table.

There has understandably been concern for Sane today, with the WWE Universe awaiting the Kabuki Warrior breaking her Twitter silence, only for Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Asuka to heaping praise on Sane.

The Kabuki Warrior, though, would finally break her silence, retweeting all three tweets, plus one from Paige, before tweeting a short and sweet, but incredibly comforting tweet of a thumbs up, seemingly signaling that The Pirate Princess is okay. What a relief!

👍🏻 — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) December 16, 2019