Becky Lynch to quit WWE and join AEW? Exploring major swerve

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE Television since May of last year. Reports have suggested that she has re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion. It is a very unlikely scenario but what if The Man is done with WWE and is headed to All Elite Wrestling?

A few days ago, Former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland did an interview with The BootlegKev podcast. He talked about Mercedes Mone and her contribution to women's wrestling. The AEW star claimed that The CEO had done more for women's wrestling than Becky Lynch.

The Man might take these claims very seriously and just jump ship to AEW to prove Swerve wrong. It is to be noted that both Swerve and Mercedes were a part of WWE before they joined All Elite Wrestling. Many stars including veterans like Edge (aka Adam Copeland) and Bryan Danielson have left WWE to sign with AEW.

Becky Lynch might leave WWE and sign with Tony Khan's company to feud with Mercedes Mone to prove that she is more crucial to women's wrestling than The CEO. The scenario is very unlikely as Becky's husband, Seth Rollins is one of WWE's top Superstars and so is she. However, in wrestling you can never say never.

Becky Lynch shares a health update

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE programming for over a year now. However, amidst her absence from the ring she shared an update regarding her health on her Instagram. She revealed that she is on a bulking diet through a recent story.

"I'm bulking," wrote The Man.

Lynch's last match was a Steel Cage bout against Liv Morgan on an episode on RAW in May 2024. The Man lost the match and hasn't appeared on WWE TV since. It was reported in January that she had re-signed with the promotion.

Fans all around miss seeing Becky weekly on RAW. They are really hoping for her to return to action soon.

