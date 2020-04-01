Becky Lynch reacts to wedding plans with Seth Rollins being affected due to coronavirus

Lynch opened up on the coronavirus pandemic affecting her wedding plans.

Lynch is engaged to fellow RAW Superstar Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is all set to defend her belt against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. The Man recently sat down with Sporting News and discussed several aspects surrounding WrestleMania 36 being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lynch was asked whether the outbreak affected her wedding plans with Seth Rollins. Lynch and Rollins got engaged last year in August, soon after making their relationship official on social media. Here's what Lynch had to say in response:

Yeah, but like everything you adjust and you move forward. At the end of the day, as long as we have our health and as long as we have the people that we love and care about, that's the main thing.

Lynch and Rollins have been a couple for a long while now. The duo was seen together at several public events during WrestleMania season. Lynch hinted that she is in a relationship with Rollins during a Twitter feud with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Rollins confirmed the same by posting a picture of the couple on his official Instagram handle soon after.

WWE highlighted the announcement on their official YouTube channel and the duo's real-life relationship was later brought to weekly TV. Following their victory over Lacey Evans and King Corbin at Extreme Rules, Lynch and Rollins went their separate ways in regards to TV angles. Fans of the couple would want nothing but to see them get hitched after the coronavirus pandemic is dealt with.