Becky Lynch reacts to WWE releasing many Superstars

Becky Lynch has sent a message after the unforeseen WWE mass release.

It's been a tough day for everyone who loves pro wrestling.

Becky Lynch.

We really wish today hadn't happened. As you may have guessed, it's been an emotionally hectic day as WWE released many Superstars and furloughed various backstage employees.

As we had noted earlier, there has been a massive outpour of reactions from the supportive WWE locker room.

Becky Lynch reacts to WWE's mass release

Becky Lynch has also taken to Twitter to send an important message to the pro wrestling fraternity.

The Man admitted that it's been a tough day for all the talents and the people who genuinely love the business.

Becky Lynch hopes that once the current hardship is behind us, everyone can work together again and lift the spirits of the fans.

Here's what the RAW Women's Champion tweeted:

Today is a tough day for all of us in and who love this business.



When this hardship is over, I hope we’re all reunited working together to make some magic in front of the fans who make it all worthwhile. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 15, 2020

It sure has been a rough day for everyone who loves the professional wrestling business. WWE's statement about talent cuts earlier in the day was met with uncertain reactions, but no one expected the company to execute a mass release of such drastic proportions.

WWE has released an unprecedented amount of in-ring talents. Many veteran backstage producers have also been furloughed as part of the cost-cutting exercise.

It's a forgettable day in WWE's history and we can only hope that the situation gets better sooner rather than later for all the people who have suffered the consequences of the pandemic.