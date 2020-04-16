Twitter reacts to WWE Releases: Mandy Rose, Renee Young, Bray Wyatt and more comment
- One of the darkest days in WWE history has shaken the pro wrestling fraternity to its core.
- Many Superstars and personalities reacted to the WWE mass release.
This day will go down as one of the saddest days in WWE history. It has been truly heartbreaking to keep track of all the releases and furloughs and the reactions to the news have been even more distressing.
WWE release multiple talents and backstage employees
As part of their cost-cutting measures, the company has officially let go of more than a dozen in-ring talents. That's not all as WWE has also reportedly either furloughed or released many backstage employees, which includes producers and writers.
The ongoing pandemic has severely impacted the largest professional wrestling promotion in the world and it's shocking, to say the least.
The reactions have been pouring in from all corners of the pro wrestling fraternity.
Here are the first reactions of the talents and personnel who were unfortunately on the receiving end of WWE's unforeseen cost-cutting operation:
Given below are the reactions from the WWE locker room:
There have also been a few names outside the company who took to social media and sent messages:
It's an incredibly tough time for the entire WWE family as the coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented event in the history of the company.
We at Sportskeeda pray that everyone affected by the cost-cutting measures is given the fortitude to get through these testing times. We wish them nothing but the best for all their future endeavors.Published 16 Apr 2020, 02:57 IST