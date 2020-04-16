Twitter reacts to WWE Releases: Mandy Rose, Renee Young, Bray Wyatt and more comment

One of the darkest days in WWE history has shaken the pro wrestling fraternity to its core.

Many Superstars and personalities reacted to the WWE mass release.

Mandy Rose and Renee Young.

This day will go down as one of the saddest days in WWE history. It has been truly heartbreaking to keep track of all the releases and furloughs and the reactions to the news have been even more distressing.

WWE release multiple talents and backstage employees

As part of their cost-cutting measures, the company has officially let go of more than a dozen in-ring talents. That's not all as WWE has also reportedly either furloughed or released many backstage employees, which includes producers and writers.

The ongoing pandemic has severely impacted the largest professional wrestling promotion in the world and it's shocking, to say the least.

The reactions have been pouring in from all corners of the pro wrestling fraternity.

Here are the first reactions of the talents and personnel who were unfortunately on the receiving end of WWE's unforeseen cost-cutting operation:

My best to all who, like me, lost their jobs today. To those still on the job, hold down the fort for us. It was my pleasure to work with you all these past 4 month. I hope we will all get a chance to work together again. Stay strong, stay safe. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 15, 2020

Thanks everyone for all the great messages. I truly believe that this is just temporary. There are many people in this world in far worse situations than I am, so please don’t worry about me too much. I’ll always be The Hurricane and I’m always just a tweet away. Love you all! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 15, 2020

I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

Last time I got fired I had a really funny tweet in response to it. Doesn’t really feel appropriate today. I will say this, a lot of very talented ppl lost their jobs today and out of this disaster the PRO WRESTLING community will rise stronger than ever! 🤘🏻 — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 15, 2020

To everyone on Gods green earth. Thank you for the kind words. I’ve been doing this for 46 years(Wrestling)I pray you all get through this and we can share a hug and drink again. Stay healthy. (SD) — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 15, 2020

The people closest to me know this is something I’ve been struggling with wanting for the better part of the last year.



Happy to say I gave this journey my best and MORE excited for the future! ❤️ — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) April 15, 2020

Thank you All, Rusev out! — Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020

Given below are the reactions from the WWE locker room:

What a sad day for my WWE family, stay strong everyone. Keep your head up♥️ — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 15, 2020

I don’t cry. But I’m crying my eyes out after this 😭 @WWEMaverick https://t.co/PSd4HmphN7 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 15, 2020

Very hard day for the WWE family 💔 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 15, 2020

Yuck — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 15, 2020

My heart is breaking for everyone effected right now 💔 Stay strong stay positive. — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 15, 2020

A sad day for many of my closest friends today - my heart absolutely breaks for all of you. 💔 — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) April 15, 2020

My heart breaks for anyone who has lost their job during this. I feel sick about it. Sending you guys so much love ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 15, 2020

Sending love and positivity to my entire family away from family, today is hard — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 15, 2020

Today has broken my heart 💔 — Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) April 15, 2020

Today has been a sad and tough day so far for the whole WWE family. Please send a lot of love and light our way. We all need it. ❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 15, 2020

My heart is breaking for my wrestling family.. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 15, 2020

Love you Fit — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 15, 2020

There have also been a few names outside the company who took to social media and sent messages:

Today, so many of my colleagues lost their jobs.... it’s heartbreaking to watch and hear the news. I ask everyone to please take this virus seriously and follow the rules so that we can have this awful situation be dealt with quickly. I don’t want to see more. Please stay home — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 15, 2020

Speechless. — David Finlay (@THEdavidfinlay) April 15, 2020

Man. Some of the greatest people I’ve shared life with. I love you all. — D. Harwood (@DaxHarwood) April 15, 2020

It's an incredibly tough time for the entire WWE family as the coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented event in the history of the company.

We at Sportskeeda pray that everyone affected by the cost-cutting measures is given the fortitude to get through these testing times. We wish them nothing but the best for all their future endeavors.