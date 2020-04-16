WWE Rumors - 9 Backstage employees furloughed by the company

WWE has also made major changes backstage in addition to the releases.

The list includes veterans who have been in the company for a very long time.

Dave Finlay and Shane Helms

WWE has officially announced the release of many in-ring talents, and Kurt Angle, despite being a retired performer, is also on the list.

However, the company have also furloughed many employees backstage, which includes a long list of producers.

As reported by PWInsider and later confirmed by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Billy Kidman, Hurricane Shane Helms, Mike Rotunda, Pat Buck, Lance Storm, Scott Armstrong, Shawn Daivari, Sarah Stock and Dave Finlay (Fit Finlay) have been furloughed by the company.

Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed with their sources that the producers have been furloughed and not outrightly been released from the company.

WWE talent cuts

As we had reported earlier, Vince McMahon announced in his conference call that the company had decided to implement various measures to reduce costs which included talent cuts and furloughs. A 'headcount reduction' drive was confirmed to happen and the company has been making announcements with each passing minute.

Many active in-ring talents have been released, some of whom weren't used on TV in a while. WWE has also made the decision to give the producers an indefinite leave of absence, and they should ideally be brought back once the pandemic situation is behind us.

Shane Helms even took to Twitter and reacted to the news with the following tweet:

I knew I shouldn’t have answered that call. 😁🤷🏻‍♂️ — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 15, 2020

Here's what Fit Finlay had to say on Twitter:

To everyone on Gods green earth. Thank you for the kind words. I’ve been doing this for 46 years(Wrestling)I pray you all get through this and we can share a hug and drink again. Stay healthy. (SD) — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 15, 2020

In addition to the producers being furloughed, many Superstars have been released as part of the massive cost-cutting operation.

These are tough times and we just can't imagine what the talents would be going through in these testing circumstances.

WWE is still putting out announcements and many more names are expected to be added to the list of releases and furloughs. It's going to be a long day and we'll keep you updated on all the latest news with regards to the story.