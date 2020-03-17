Becky Lynch reflects on her WWE RAW moment with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Lynch and Austin shared a few beers with each other!

There were lots of Stunners to go around and Lynch got one in too

It's like looking in the mirror (Pic Source: WWE)

The Coronavirus may be taking its toll on businesses and sporting events across the world, but that didn't stop WWE RAW from airing live from an empty Performance Center. Stone Cold Steve Austin was in attendance, and he cut an in-ring promo to celebrate 3:16 Day. He, of course, celebrated it by giving a Stone Cold Stunner to Byron Saxton.

Becky Lynch joined him and shared a few beers with him. After the show went off the air, they were joined by The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford). Austin delivered Stunners to both men and even gave Saxton a couple of more. Not to be undone, Becky Lynch also delivered a Stunner to Saxton. For Lynch, it was a night to remember, and she reacted to the moment on Twitter.

Arrived in a truck. Grabbed a mic. Brought some beers. Drank with Austin. Gave Byron a drunk Stunner. Genuine hangover now. Happy 316/Paddy's Day. pic.twitter.com/3WWiWMPnUV — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 17, 2020

Becky Lynch is often referred to as the female counterpart of The Rattlesnake. The Man does have a match at WrestleMania 36 against Shayna Baszler. The show will take place from the Performance Center, as the Covid-19 crisis has shown no signs of ending any time soon.

It'll be interesting to see how WrestleMania 36 ends up looking like, but the show must go on.