Becky Lynch replaced at WWE event; former rival steps in

Becky Lynch was originally slated to be part of WWE Superstar Spectacle, but an unforeseen travel issue kept her from flying to India.

She emerged on the winning end of her months-long rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Payback. The Steel Cage bout marked the culmination of the feud, and a week prior to the premium live event on Monday Night RAW, Lynch took care of Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

As per ITN WWE, the Man was going to have another one-on-one contest with Zoey Stark in India, but Natalya pulled double duty at the event. Natalya defeated Zoey Stark to win a championship match vs. Rhea Ripley, but failed to beat the champion.

Natalya has been embroiled in a feud with The Eradicator since May. Despite multiple opportunities, the veteran was unable to put down The Judgment Day star and win the Women's World Championship each time.

Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler teased a tag team partnership with Zoey Stark on RAW this past week, albeit the two did face each other in a one-on-one match. Baszler won the bout via knockout. Stark also made it clear at Payback that she is done playing Trish Stratus' lackey.

