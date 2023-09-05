[WATCH] WWE drops major hint that 8-time champion is far from finished on RAW

WWE RAW had a noteworthy episode this week, despite some key figures being missing from the show.

Cody Rhodes will be making his return to the red brand next week, as it was advertised on the show. However, the whereabouts of Hall of Famer Trish Stratus remain unknown.

However, she was seen in the intro video before the show began. Stratus may have lost her feud-ending Steel Cage match to Becky Lynch, but her work is likely far from over.

Her protégé Zoey Stark turned on her post-match at Payback, and this may be a precursor of a feud to come between the superstars. On RAW, Stark turned her attention to Shayna Baszler, with WWE teasing a face turn for the former.

Despite losing to the ex-UFC star, the 29-year-old has been impressive as of late. So much so, that if Trish returns to kickstart a rivalry with Zoey Stark, people would most likely get behind the young star.

Seth Rollins heaps praise on Zoey Stark following match against his wife on WWE RAW

Zoey Stark fought Becky Lynch in a losing effort last week on Monday night in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The bout was the main event of the episode, marking Stark's first opportunity to end the flagship show.

Seth Rollins spoke highly of the 29-year-old during a recent episode of After The Bell, revealing that he told Stark that it's only her first of many main events on WWE television:

"I think this past Monday, Zoey Stark was in the ring with my wife Becky, and they absolutely wrecked the main event of Monday Night RAW. Absolutely wrecked it, dude. And that was Zoey's first main event. First main event. And I told her afterwards, first of many," Seth Rollins said. [38:52-39:12]

Seth Rollins even went on to say that Zoey Stark has the potential to lead the next generation. On the fallout edition of RAW, there was a tease of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark potentially forming a new tag team.

