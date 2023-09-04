Hall of Famer teases unfinished business on WWE RAW

A WWE Hall of Famer became part of a match of the year candidate in 2023. After a steady buildup to the feud and great character work, the legendary Trish Stratus stole the show at WWE Payback, wrestling Becky Lynch inside a Steel Cage.

Stratus returned to WWE television on the Road to WrestleMania 39 and joined her longtime friend/rival Lita and the latter's tag team partner Becky Lynch for a match on The Grandest Stage. The trio faced Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.

Not long after The Show of Shows, Trish Stratus brought back "Heel Trish" and sparked a rivalry with The Man. The two seem to have put their issues to rest for now after Lynch scored the pinfall victory over the Hall of Famer. The latter received a standing ovation post-match.

When she spoke to the New York Post a few days ago, Stratus was asked about potential future matches with the young stars of the new generation on the roster:

“Not everyone has said, ‘Thank you Trish’ yet, right?” she said. “So I got some work to do.” [H/T: NY Post]

Zoey Stark hit her finisher on Stratus post-match at WWE Payback, which may have been an indication of the Hall of Famer's next feud.

Will Trish Stratus become an 8-time WWE Women's Champion?

The Hall of Famer has won the Women's Championship in the global juggernaut seven times over the course of her iconic career, as well as the men's Hardcore title once. Recently, she did a poll on Instagram asking fans whether they'd be interested in a future clash between her and the reigning Women's World Champion on the red brand - Rhea Ripley.

As for now, the veteran deserves all the praise for pulling off the incredible task of leaving a lasting impression on viewers with her Steel Cage match.

