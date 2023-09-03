29-year-old WWE star breaks silence after major betrayal at Payback

WWE Payback 2023 saw a major betrayal happen that shocked everyone as 29-year-old star Zoey Stark went against Trish Stratus. The former recently broke her silence on social media.

Stratus went in a Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch at WWE Payback. Both stars showed a great display of action throughout the bout. During the last stages of the match, Stark came out to distract The Man and help the Hall of Famer. Even after being down, Lynch managed to come out victorious by pinfall.

However, after the bout ended, Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark started arguing, during which the former slapped the latter. The former NXT star was left frustrated and hit a Z-360, officially breaking her alliance with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Following the show, Stark took to Twitter and shared a GIF that said "BUH BYE," indicating that she doesn't have anything to do with Stratus now.

Zoey Stark said she "broke down" when she got drafted to WWE RAW

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Zoey said she hates crying but couldn't hold back her tears when Apollo Crews gave her a hug.

"I broke down, really. There is a video out there where I try to hold back my tears but it is so hard. I did a great job when they called my name, then Apollo (Crews) hugged me and I was like 'Alright, here comes the waterworks'. I hate crying, I hate it. But sometimes you just can't hold it back, especially when it is a passion," she said.

Fans want to see what Trish Stratus' next plan will be and if her feud with Becky Lynch has finally ended.

Do you want to see Zoey Stark as a babyface or heel going forward? Let us know in the comments section below.

