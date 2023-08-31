"I broke down" - 29-year-old WWE RAW star reveals their reaction to being drafted to the main roster

A 29-year-old superstar has revealed their reaction to being selected by RAW during this year's WWE Draft.

Zoey Stark arrived on the main roster as Trish Stratus' protege at Night of Champions in May. She attacked Becky Lynch and hit her with the Z360 to ensure a victory for Trish Stratus.

Stark has already shown that she has the skills to compete with main roster talent on RAW and gave Lynch everything she could handle in the main event of Monday's episode of the red brand. Lynch emerged victorious in the Falls Count Anywhere match against Stark and is now set to battle Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match this Saturday at WWE Payback.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Zoey Stark disclosed her initial reaction to being drafted by WWE RAW earlier this year:

"I broke down, really. There is a video out there where I try to hold back my tears but it is so hard. I did a great job when they called my name, then Apollo (Crews) hugged me and I was like 'Alright, here comes the waterworks'. I hate crying, I hate it. But sometimes you just can't hold it back, especially when it is a passion," she said. [From 00:12 - 00:30]

Expand Tweet

Zoey Stark claims Becky Lynch is a future WWE Hall of Famer

Despite their differences on television, Zoey Stark believes Becky Lynch will be a WWE Hall of Famer down the line.

During her interview with Fightful, Stark praised Becky Lynch and claimed that she is already a legend in the wrestling business. Stark claimed that Lynch is a future WWE Hall of Famer for what she has already accomplished:

"She is already a legend, Becky Lynch, but she will be in the Hall of Fame at some point," said Stark. [From 00:40 - 00:44]

Sean Ross Sapp then asked Zoey Stark how she felt about being placed in a storyline with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch upon arriving on the main roster. Stark shared that Lynch was a wonderful person that has been helping her along the way:

"It makes me feel good about myself and tells me I'm doing something right. Trish Stratus, I've said it, and I'll say it again, she's been absolutely amazing. She has been a mentor inside the ring and out. Becky Lynch, just with us as people outside of the ring and the story, Becky is absolutely amazing. She's a great human being. She's been so welcoming, and she's been helping me out along the way." [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch has vowed to retire Trish Stratus this Saturday at WWE Payback. Only time will tell if Zoey Stark attempts to interfere in the Steel Cage match this weekend.

Do you think Zoey Stark will be a singles star on the main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Fightful with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE