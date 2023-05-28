Who is Zoey Stark? The woman who attacked Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions

Zoey Stark interfered in Becky Lynch’s match against Trish Stratus at WWE Night of Champions. The interference cost The Man her bout against The Quintessential Diva. But who is Stark, and why did she show up at the premium live event?

Stark is an NXT alumna. She is also a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion with IYO SKY. Zoey was drafted to the red brand in the WWE Draft 2023. The 29-year-old wrestler made her RAW debut on May 8, 2023, in a match against Nikki Cross.

Stark was famously involved in a bitter rivalry with Nikkita Lyons during her time on WWE NXT. The two unsuccessfully challenged for the tag team titles on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, Lyons was removed from the televised competition due to her suffering an injury.

Zoey was among the NXT stars that were moved to the main roster as part of the draft. She didn’t drop her heel gimmick after moving to Monday Night RAW. Her attack on Becky Lynch at Night of Champions confirmed that she would continue to remain a villain.

Zoey Stark costs Becky Lynch her match at WWE Night of Champions

The Man had hoped to end her rivalry with Trish Stratus in Saudi Arabia. The two women have been at war with each other ever since Trish turned on Becky last month on Monday Night RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer was also responsible for the attack on Lita.

Lynch had the momentum in her corner during her latest match against Trish. The Man was the odds-on favorite to win the bout. However, a distraction from Zoey Stark put the outcome in the veteran’s favor.

Stark showed up in the closing moments of the match. She planted Lynch with her finisher, the Z-360, allowing Stratus to grab the win at Night of Champions.

It seems that Zoey Stark is the new threat Becky will have to deal with.

