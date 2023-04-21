"Now all eyes are here" - WWE Hall of Famer explains why Lita was attacked on Monday Night RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently cleared the air around her vicious attack on Lita two weeks ago on Monday Night RAW.

A couple of weeks ago, Lita was incapacitated by a mystery attacker just before her crucial title defense with Becky Lynch. This past Monday, Trish revealed that she was the one who attacked her best friend to ensure that Becky lost the Women's Tag Team Championships.

This week on After the Bell, Stratus addressed why she deliberately took Lita out of the picture. She mentioned that with her bestie out of the picture, people would be able to focus on the WWE Hall of Famer and her beef with Lynch.

"Well, I felt like in order for my message to be clearly delivered and to make a statement that you would sit up and take notice, would be to just sort of to shift her out of the picture. Now all eyes are here. I can have all your undivided attention and tell you what's on my mind." [28:43 - 29:10]

Trish Stratus also discussed championship opportunities in WWE

During the same conversation, the seven-time Women's Champion also spoke about her winning championship gold once again in WWE.

Trish mentioned that winning the Women's Championship was not out of the realm of possibility for her. The Hall of Famer also stated that she could represent the company as its champion.

"Pretty high. I guess the odds could be high. Do I look good in gold? Yes, I do. Do I represent well? Yes, I do. Can I do your press conference? Yes, I can."

While a championship opportunity may be on Trish's mind, she still needs to handle business with Becky Lynch.

