29-year-old WWE Superstar breaks character to praise Becky Lynch

A 29-year-old WWE RAW star has broken character to praise Becky Lynch.

Last night on the red brand, Becky Lynch battled Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match in the main event. Trish Stratus interfered several times, but The Man overcame it as Lynch slammed Stark through a table with a Manhandle Slam to pick up the victory. The Hall of Famer and The Man are scheduled to battle in a Steel Cage match this Saturday night at WWE Payback.

In an upcoming interview with Fightful, Zoey Stark broke character to praise Becky Lynch. The Twitter account Female Locker Room noted that Stark referred to the former RAW Women's Champion as a "great, welcoming human being" during the interview.

The former NXT star also praised Trish Stratus for being her mentor inside and outside of the ring.

Becky Lynch plans on retiring Trish Stratus at WWE Payback

Becky Lynch recently made a bold claim about her Steel Cage match against Trish Stratus at Payback.

The rivalry between the two superstars began in April. Lynch and Lita were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, but their title reign ended in betrayal. The Extreme Diva was mysteriously attacked backstage during an episode of RAW and hasn't appeared since.

Stratus offered to replace Lita in their title defense against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on the April 10 edition of RAW. The Canadian star then betrayed Big Time Becks after they lost the titles, and it was later revealed that she was also responsible for the backstage attack on the 48-year-old Hall of Famer.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, the former champion revealed that she plans on sending Trish Stratus home for good following their Steel Cage match at Payback.

"I pin her 1-2-3, and then we never see her again. Get the hell out of my business. Get out of here! We're done with you! Get out of here! Once and for all, get the hell out of here. Good luck Chuck, see you later, alligator. If you can't hack it, get your jacket. Go on. Let's be done with you. I'm sick of seeing her face around this place," she said. [From 1:00:30 - 1:00:59]

The rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch has gone on for months and will likely end at WWE Payback. Only time will tell which superstar emerges victorious in the Steel Cage match this Saturday night.

