Major WWE feud could finally come to an end at Payback

A bitter rivalry could finally be coming to an end next month at WWE Payback 2023.

Payback will air live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 2nd. There are already several marquee matches scheduled for the premium live event next Saturday night. Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, Rhea Ripley will put the Women's World Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez, and Trish Stratus will battle Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match.

The rivalry between Stratus and Lynch has been going on for several months. Zoey Stark made her main roster debut at Night of Champions in May and helped Trish Stratus defeat The Man. The two were seemingly heading toward a rematch at SummerSlam but it was postponed to the August 14th edition of RAW. However, that match ended in a double count-out, and WWE official Adam Pearce announced that the two superstars would be battling each other again inside a steel cage on September 2nd.

BetOnline (via EWrestlingNews) has their early odds posted for Payback and both Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley are heavy favorites to retain their titles. However, Becky Lynch is the superstar most favored to win her match at Payback and would presumably end her rivalry with Trish Stratus.

You can check out the early odds for Payback below:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship:

Seth Rollins (c) -800 (1/8) Shinsuke Nakamura +425 (17/4)

WWE Women’s World Championship:

Rhea Ripley (c) -700 (1/7)

Raquel Rodriguez +400 (4/1)

Steel Cage Match:

Becky Lynch -1000 (1/10)

Trish Stratus +500 (5/1)

Becky Lynch plans on retiring Trish Stratus at WWE Payback

Becky Lynch sent a warning to Trish Stratus ahead of their Steel Cage match next Saturday night.

Lynch has been trying to get revenge on Stratus for months and finally has her opportunity at next weekend's premium live event as both superstars will be trapped inside a steel cage. Speaking on WWE's The Bump this week, Lynch revealed that she plans on sending Stratus home for good because she is sick of seeing her.

"I pin her 1-2-3, and then we never see her again. Get the hell out of my business. Get out of here! We're done with you! Get out of here! Once and for all, get the hell out of here. Good luck Chuck, see you later, alligator. If you can't hack it, get your jacket. Go on. Let's be done with you. I'm sick of seeing her face around this place," she said. [From 1:00:30 - 1:00:59]

The rivalry between Stratus and Lynch has gone on long enough and many fans are looking forward to it finally being resolved next weekend. Only time will tell if Becky Lynch will get her revenge on the Hall of Famer in the Steel Cage match at the premium live event.

