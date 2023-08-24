"Get the hell out of my business" - Becky Lynch plans on retiring 47-year-old legend at WWE Payback

Becky Lynch is planning on retiring a WWE Hall of Famer at Payback on September 2nd.

The rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch began when the former attacked "The Man" in April following the two losing a match as teammates. Stratus stole a victory over Lynch at Night of Champions in May after Zoey Stark made her main roster debut. Stark hit Lynch with the Z360 outside the ring, and Stratus subsequently picked up the win.

Lynch and Stratus were seemingly heading toward a rematch at SummerSlam, but the match was left off of the card. They squared off once again on the August 14th edition of RAW, but that match ended in a double count-out. Adam Pearce has announced that the two will battle once more in a Steel Cage match at Payback.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Becky Lynch claimed that she plans on retiring Trish Stratus at Payback and added that she is sick of seeing her face:

"I pin her 1-2-3, and then we never see her again. Get the hell out of my business. Get out of here! We're done with you! Get out of here! Once and for all, get the hell out of here. Good luck Chuck, see you later, alligator. If you can't hack it, get your jacket. Go on. Let's be done with you. I'm sick of seeing her face around this place," she said. [From 1:00:30 - 1:00:59]

Lynch vowed to defeat Stratus at Payback and claimed that the legend should have stayed retired:

"Tune in and watch me kick Trish Stratus' a** back to 2006, where she should have stayed retired!", she added. [From 1:01:16 - 01:01:23]

WWE star Becky Lynch on Trish Stratus feeling disrespected

Trish Stratus betrayed Becky Lynch and Lita earlier this year because she felt she wasn't getting enough respect.

Stratus now wants Lynch to thank her and claims that she is the greatest female wrestler of all time. During her conversation on WWE's The Bump, Becky Lynch suggested that Trish Stratus is being insecure:

"I think it is just an insecurity. I think when it comes to Trish Stratus, she is so scrared that time is passing her by. You look at the business, and you look at the women's division, and how everybody is progressing. Everybody is getting better. Everybody is tightening their game, and she's left in history. As WWE, for years, for decades, we've said that Trish Stratus is the greatest female wrestler we've ever had. Now, obviously, it's been proven that that's not true," said Lynch. [From 54:31 - 55:03]

Becky Lynch has been waiting for months to get her revenge on Stratus inside the squared circle. Only time will tell if she sends Stratus home for good when the two battle in a Steel Cage match at Payback next weekend.

