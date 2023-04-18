While Becky Lynch missed the latest episode of RAW, Trish Stratus did not. The WWE Hall of Famer joined the red brand from Arkansas to explain her post-match attack on Lynch last week.

The former multi-time Women's Champion gave two reasons for her change of heart. The first was that she alone was responsible for getting respect for the WWE women's division. She even claimed that Lita wasn't a part of that journey despite the two having a huge part in it.

She then claimed that Lynch and other stars didn't thank her for paving the way for the current wave of women's wrestling. Stratus even claimed that her best friend, Lita, happily played along with The Man after battling her last year.

Trish Stratus claimed she was not a sidekick like Lita was trying to be to the former RAW Women's Champion. The backstage attack was so she could replace her longtime friend and cost her allies their titles.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been utilized as a face for much of the last decade, even returning to collide with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam one year. With her heel turn, it looks like she'll try to teach the newer generation some respect.

Trish Stratus is back for another run in WWE

With her return to WWE in time for WrestleMania 39, Stratus was able to back up her friend, Lita, and Lynch against Damage CTRL. The trio was successful at the Show of Shows, defeating Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai.

The attack on Lita was a way to eventually get a singles contest between Becky Lynch and Stratus. Lita was, unfortunately, collateral damage, but she got a WWE Women's Tag Team run out of it.

The Man and Lita missed RAW and couldn't hear the explanation firsthand. Will they both return next week to address Trish's actions? With Backlash less than two weeks away, the one-on-one showdown will likely take place at another Premium Live Event.

Trish Stratus has proven that she is still in phenomenal shape and is capable of another meaningful run. That run is leading to a big-time showdown between one of the greatest female stars in WWE history and one of the current megastars of the industry.

