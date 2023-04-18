Bizarre reason why Trish Stratus took out Lita revealed on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus finally revealed on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW that she was the one behind Lita's attack.

Last week on the red brand, The Extreme Diva and Becky Lynch were set to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, the WWE Hall of Famer was attacked backstage before the match.

She was unable to compete, and as a result, Trish Stratus was revealed as her replacement. During the bout, the Canadian star was pinned by Liv Morgan, and the titles changed hands. After the match, Trish shockingly attacked Becky Lynch.

On RAW this week, the WWE Hall of Famer came out and cut a promo in the ring where she explained her actions. She stated that she was the one who made the fans care about women's wrestling in the first place. She added that she's the one who changed the game, and people should be thanking her.

Stratus then referred to the "Four Horse-ladies" as a joke, claiming that she's responsible for the women's revolution. Trish Stratus went on to accuse Lita of being Becky Lynch's sidekick while mentioning that she's nobody's sidekick. She finally disclosed that she was responsible for Lita being attacked backstage last week.

Her reason was that she needed to get Lita, her longtime best friend, out of the picture. She ended her promo by saying that she's not a nostalgic act, she's the greatest of all time and the single most important figure in the history of the company.

