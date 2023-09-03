Huge betrayal takes place at Payback 2023 to end WWE legend's run

Payback 2023 started in the best way possible - with a match of the year candidate inside a steel cage, as two legends went at it for possibly the last time ever. Post-match, there was a huge betrayal.

We are, of course, talking about the steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, which opened the show at Payback 2023. It was ultimately won by Becky Lynch, who had to overcome interference from Zoey Stark, before finishing Stratus off for good.

Trish Stratus was furious with Zoey Stark over her failure to help her win, even slapping her, before getting assaulted herself - officially ending their alliance.

Zoey Stark even made sure to remove her "Thank you Trish" top, which is a confirmation that they are done for good. Unfortunately, it was one of those pairings that didn't really work out that well or translate too well on screen.

However, it does open up the possibility for a Trish Stratus vs. Zoey Stark feud post-Payback 2023, assuming that the Hall of Famer is sticking around for longer.

This has been Trish Stratus' longest run in years, and it seems like she has enjoyed it as well.

