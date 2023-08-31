Trish Stratus teases feud with current WWE title holder

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus' months-long feud with Becky Lynch looks to be coming to an end soon. Now, the legendary superstar has taken to social media to tease a feud with a current Champion.

Trish Stratus began her feud with Becky Lynch when she betrayed The Man following WrestleMania 39. The Hall of Famer also revealed herself as Lita's mystery attacker.

The veteran's heel run has seen her become a regular competitor in WWE for the first time since 2006. Fans have now begun to wonder if the former Women's Champion will stick around on RAW once her rivalry with Lynch comes to an end.

It looks like Stratus has no plans to leave WWE anytime soon. She recently took to social media to tease a feud with the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. The Canadian star posted a poll on her Instagram story asking fans if they want to see Mami vs. Mother feud in the future.

Check out the screengrab of Stratus' Instagram Story below.

Trish shared this on her Instagram story

Current WWE Superstar praises Trish Stratus

Maxxine Dupri has become one of the most exciting young stars on RAW. The 26-year-old joined Chad Gable and Otis in the Alpha Academy earlier in the year. She recently had her first singles match in the company, where she defeated Valhalla.

On a recent episode of Ring the Belle, Dupri mentioned that Trish Stratus always gives great advice. She told a story of when the veteran advised her on an outfit she wore. Maxxine claimed that she accepted whatever Stratus said, no questions asked.

"Yes, I mean, she's so sweet, she's so iconic. That's another one where it's like just so crazy. There was a SmackDown and I was wearing this fur coat and I came back and she was like, 'Next time like show a little shoulder.' Next week I'm like, 'Shoulders are out baby. Here I am.' Whatever Trish says, I'm doing," said Dupri. [From 06:45 to 07:04]

You can watch the full video below:

