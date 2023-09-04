[WATCH] Top WWE star receives standing ovation at Payback

WWE tends to overdeliver when fans least expect it, and WWE Payback is the latest example of it. Not to mention, the Stamford-based promotion has consistently delivered premium live events in 2023.

The latest event may have been a B-show, but it featured two match-of-the-year candidates, including its opening contest, which was a Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Trish Stratus worked very hard to pull off a high-octane, action-packed, and smooth contest. Even though she came out on the losing end, the live crowd voiced their support and approval of the Hall of Famer's efforts. They chanted "Thank You, Trish" following the bout.

Interestingly, Trish's lackey since Night of Champions, Zoey Stark, turned on her. This happened after the veteran asked the young star to "get out" of the cage after the latter did not prove useful in handing the legend a win over Lynch. It proved to be a nice segue for the Hall of Famer's next rivalry.

Trish Stratus reflects on her feud with Becky Lynch and return to WWE in 2023

Trish Stratus returned to the Stamford-based promotion on the Road to WrestleMania 39. While it came off as a bit of a surprise at the time, she has consistently proved that she still got it.

Speaking on Busted Open, the Hall of Famer broke character to detail why she resurfaced as a regular on television. Unlike many other stars who opted for a part-time status or "free agent," Stratus was drafted exclusively to Monday nights at the 2023 Draft.

"To be able to go back to this capacity, it felt like it's fun and it's a good story," she said. "I think it's interesting. I always say whenever I went back, it has to check a few boxes. Like, is it interesting? Is it challenging for myself? Will the fans be intrigued by it? Will it tell something different than we've told before, a story that's different than we've told before?" [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Will Trish Stratus go after one last women's world title reign in 2023? Perhaps it is too soon to tell, but according to the legendary star herself, she does not rule out that possibility either.

