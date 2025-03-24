Becky Lynch to return on RAW amid troubling situation for top WWE champion? Exploring the possibility

WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, is around the corner, and fans are buzzing about Becky Lynch's potential return. The Man has been away from WWE television since May last year. However, an alarming situation on Monday Night RAW could finally trigger her much-awaited return. It could be the catalyst for her comeback on tonight's show in Glasgow, Scotland.

The situation revolves around Lyra Valkyria and her Women's Intercontinental Championship. Despite making history as the first-ever champ, the 28-year-old has been struggling to get the spotlight on RAW. She has been involved in some random title matches. Not only that, but she is also currently wandering directionless with her WrestleMania 41 status up in the air.

As a result, WWE could bring Becky Lynch back as a potential contender for the Women's Intercontinental Champion tonight on RAW. Lyra Valkuria is all set to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez tonight, and she is likely to retain her gold. Following the match, Liv Morgan and Rodriguez could launch an attack on Vakyria, and that's when Lynch could make her return to save the champion.

After driving The Judgment Day duo away from the ring, Big Time Becks could look at Lyra Valkyria and the Women's Intercontinental Title. Her glaring gaze at the gold might be enough to reveal that she is coming after the champion. Such an angle could put the 28-year-old in the spotlight. Becky Lynch's involvement could also raise the prestige of the newly introduced women's title.

While the chances of such an angle unfolding tonight on RAW are high, it is mere speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Lyra Valkyria and the Women's Intercontinental Title.

Becky Lynch to immediately turn heel following her WWE return?

Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in history. Having an illustrious career, The Man has achieved almost everything in the wrestling realm. However, fans have been clamoring to see her feud with Lyra Valkyria, who happens to be her protege. If this feud happens, it would likely create a huge dilemma for the fans.

It is because both women are fan favorites. There is a high possibility that WWE Universe might have a tough time choosing sides between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria in their potential feud. As a result, Big Time Becks could turn heel to create an easier black-and-white dynamic with the 28-year-old.

Following her return, Lynch could express her desire to become the Women's Intercontinental Champion and reveal that she is willing to do anything to achieve her goal, even if it means betraying her mentee. Such an angle could cause a rift between the two stars, setting the stage for a blockbuster showdown at WrestleMania 41.

Besides, earlier reports suggested that Becky Lynch is preparing to debut a new character upon her return. What could be a better stage than WrestleMania? A feud with an organic babyface like Lyra Valkyria could give The Man a perfect stage to debut her new character.

