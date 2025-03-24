Becky Lynch to return on RAW today for revenge on 5-time WWE champion ahead of WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since May 2024. With WrestleMania 41 just a month away, fans eagerly await The Man’s return to the Stamford-based promotion. There’s a possibility that the RAW before The Show of Shows will mark the end of the former Women’s World Champion’s long hiatus.

Ad

The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez has earned a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against the inaugural Women’s IC champion, Lyra Valkyria. In a surprising turn of events, Big Time Becks could make a thunderous return to RAW before WrestleMania 41 to assist her country-mate Lyra against Rodriguez and her tag team partner Liv Morgan.

Lynch could take out five-time WWE champion Liv Morgan to help Lyra Valkyria and avenge her loss to The Miracle Kid, as she was the one who ended Becky’s title reign before sending her on hiatus.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Morgan kept trolling Big Time Becks and asserted that she had retired the former Women’s Champion. This angle could set the stage for a Women’s Tag Team title showdown between the reigning champions and the Irish superstars.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point.

Seth Rollins says Becky Lynch will be back in WWE at the right time

During an interview with Front Office Sports, Seth Rollins shared his thoughts on his wife Becky Lynch’s long hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion. He confirmed that she is not done with in-ring competition and will return when the time is right.

Ad

The Visionary also mentioned he was excited for Lynch’s return as they would be together on the road once again.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of her in a WWE ring, but when the timing is right, she’ll be back. I know the fans are looking forward to it. I’m just having my wife on the road with me, so I’ll be excited about it as well. But I’m not exactly sure what the timing is on that,” Seth Rollins said.

With all the speculation and hype surrounding WrestleMania season, it will be interesting to see when Becky Lynch returns to WWE television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE