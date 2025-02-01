Becky Lynch to return at Royal Rumble and get eliminated by her WrestleMania opponent? Exploring the possibility

The 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is just a few hours away and Becky Lynch is one of the biggest names rumored to show up at the spectacle. The Man is expected to make her highly anticipated WWE return in the Women's Royal Rumble Match tonight. However, things may not end up well for her a top star, potentially Lynch's WrestleMania 41 opponent, could ruin her homecoming.

Lyra Valkyria could throw Becky Lynch over the top rope tonight during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The speculation stems from the fact that Valkyria is the current Women's Intercontinental Champion and is expected to be involved in a high-profile match at The Show of Shows. Therefore, by eliminating a megastar like Becky Lynch, she could ignite her potential 'Mania feud.

There is a high possibility that such a scenario might unfold tonight at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Big Time Becks is one of the pioneers of the women's revolution. If Lyra Valkyria eliminates her, it could instantly elevate the 28-year-old into the spotlight. Moreover, given their rich history in NXT, this angle would add depth to their existing relationship.

Such an angle would instantly reignite a feud between the two stars on The Road to WrestleMania. Later on, Lynch could confront The Raven of WWE questioning why she eliminated her from the Royal Rumble despite once considering her an idol. This could set the stage for an electrifying mentor-versus-protege storyline from their pivotal moment at Royal Rumble.

However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. It remains to be seen how things shape up tonight at the Royal Rumble.

Becky Lynch to turn heel during her potential feud with Lyra Valkyria?

A Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria feud seems to be on the horizon. Should it happen, it will lead to some incredible things on The Road to WrestleMania. However, given The Man's immense popularity, the WWE Universe could find itself in a dilemma: whether to support her or an organic babyface like Valkyria.

Therefore, to avoid this potential scenario, Big Time Becks could turn heel in her potential feud with the 28-year-old star down the line. If The Lady of the Opera manages to eliminate the former Women's World Champion from the Royal Rumble tonight, it could infuriate Lynch.

The 38-year-old star could blame Valkyria for ruining her grand return by crushing her WrestleMania dreams. Besides, Becky Lynch could set her sights on the coveted Women's Intercontinental Championship and would have a far greater reason to go after Lyra Valkyria.

Such an angle could catalyze a potential heel turn for the multi-time Women's Champion in WWE. Additionally, it was reported by PWN earlier that Lynch is working on a new character, distinct from her iconic "The Man" persona. Therefore, a feud with Valkyria could provide the perfect platform to bring a new persona in WWE.

