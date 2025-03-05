Becky Lynch to return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41 & immediately win top championship? Potential explored

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and Becky Lynch's WWE return is still one of the biggest questions among the fans. The Man has not been seen on WWE television since May last year, but her long hiatus could soon end. Lynch's whole career has been about breaking records and winning times, and she could do the same upon her much-awaited return.

Big Time Becks could capture the Women's Tag Team Title right after her homecoming. One-half of the tag team champion, Raquel Rodriguez, has recently expressed interest in challenging for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. If Rodriguez goes after Lyra Valkyria, her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, could follow suit to create a two-on-one disadvantage for the champion.

Unable to withstand The Judgment Day members, Valkyria could eventually challenge Morgan and Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Title. However, she could tease teaming up with a mystery partner only to reveal that it would be Becky Lynch. Well, it is no secret that the 28-year-old considers Becky a mentor in her life, sharing a strong bond both in and out of the ring.

In the same match that might mark The Man's return, she and Lyra Valkyria could defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. This would instantly push Lynch into the spotlight ahead of The Show of Shows, and why not? It can also add an exciting new chapter to the evolving story of Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria in WWE.

The last time Big Time Becks was seen in WWE, she suffered a bitter defeat against Liv Morgan. Such an angle could give the multi-time Women's Champion the perfect opportunity to seek her revenge. While it is an intriguing prospect, it is mere speculation at the moment.

Becky Lynch to work in the tag team division upon her WWE return?

Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, and there is no doubt about it. She has accomplished almost everything there is. So, the big question in fans' minds is: What will be the next move for The Man upon her comeback?

Well, there is a possibility that the legendary star could work in the tag team division upon her comeback. If Lynch makes her comeback as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner, it will push her into the women's tag team division. She could have a great run alongside Valkyria, bringing credibility and excitement to the division.

With WWE's women's tag division currently lacking star power, The Man's presence could be the spark it desperately needs. While elevating the division, WWE could also book Becky Lynch into a high-profile Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

But will Triple H do so? It is going to be interesting to see how things shape up when Big Time Becks heads her way back to the Stamford-based promotion.

