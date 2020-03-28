Becky Lynch reveals her first conversation with Seth Rollins

Lynch was recently interviewed by ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

The Man opened up on her relationship with Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

WrestleMania 36 is almost upon us, and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is all set to defend her belt against possibly the most formidable opponent she has ever faced, Shayna Baszler. Lynch recently sat down with ESPN's Ariel Helwani and discussed a string of topics in regards to her career.

The conversation soon turned to Lynch's personal life and Ariel asked her how everything fell into place between Rollins and her. The Man responded by opening up on her very first conversation with Rollins.

We've been friends for years and years, and just immediately the first conversation that I ever had with him... we just hit it off. I think I just ended up telling him my life story. And that was it, we were just friends, and there was never really anything. But then, we were both single at the same time, and then we were like, 'Why not?'

Lynch opens up on her relationship with Seth Rollins (10:14):

Lynch and Rollins were spotted together on several occasions last year. The duo made the relationship official in style, soon after WrestleMania. Lynch talked about it first while being engaged in a Twitter feud with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, while Rollins confirmed it soon after via his official Instagram handle. The couple was briefly used together on WWE TV but went their separate ways following the Extreme Rules 2019 PPV.