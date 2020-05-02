Becky Lynch reveals incredible thing Vince McMahon did backstage recently

Becky Lynch and Vince McMahon

Current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch hasn't been seen much on WWE television since her WrestleMania 36 match against Shayna Baszler. Lynch, though, has been actively promoting her appearance on the TV series Billions, as she appears in a cameo in season 5 of the series.

While speaking to TV Insider to promote the series, Becky Lynch was asked who from the WWE would fit into the show. The current champion revealed that WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, would be a good fit for the show, and revealed how his "eccentric character" would do well on the series.

She said that Vince McMahon fell off a tower to show a Superstar how to do it recently:

"I think Vince would do pretty well on this show, the eccentric character that he is. You look at [Axe], and he's unassuming. Vince is such a larger-than-life character. At the same time, I watched him the other day demonstrate falling off a tower at 74-years-old without a bother, brushing his shoulders off and standing up again."

Vince McMahon is known for his odd behaviour and how he will go to any length to get his point across.

Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 36

Becky Lynch hasn't wrestled since she defended her title at WrestleMania 36, where she defeated Baszler to retain her title. The Man has held the belt for nearly 400 days and it seems that the title reign will continue, considering she's not in any feud at the moment.

The Man hasn't been booked for the Money in the Bank PPV, which will take place on May 10, 2020, and we could perhaps see him after that show. Becky Lynch, in the same TV Insider interview, spoke about how she would like to have cinematic matches in the future, and that she has been pitching various things to WWE's creative team.