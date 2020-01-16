Becky Lynch reveals which WWE match made her cry

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently appeared at Digital Trends Live at CES 2020, and discussed a bunch of topics. "The Man" opened up on being a huge fan of Mick Foley when she was a teenager, and revealed that one of his most well-known and revered matches made her cry.

"When I was a teenager, the person that hooked me was Mick Foley. The way he talked, so sympathetic... I would hang on every single word, and just the way he talked... the emotion, the emotion! And his match against Triple H, inside Hell In A Cell, he had to retire because he lost, that was the first time I cried from wrestling. I was like, 'I'm invested, I'm invested!'"

The match Lynch talked about in the above interview took place at WWE No Way Out 2000, and was contested for the WWE Championship. The stipulation of the bout stated that Foley would have to retire if he lost the match. A Pedigree from The Game ended things for Foley, but he was brought back by Linda McMahon soon after, to compete in the main event of WrestleMania 16 for the WWE title.