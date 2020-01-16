Becky Lynch reveals why Roman Reigns is such an inspiration

Becky Lynch heaped praise on Roman Reigns in a recent interview

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is currently embroiled in a feud with one-half of the Kabuki Warriors - Asuka. Lynch is set to defend her title against Asuka during this year's Royal Rumble PPV. This escalated during the contract signing segment earlier this week on RAW, where Asuka caught Lynch in the face with the green mist, leaving her needing medical attention.

Becky Lynch recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and one of the topics that came up during the interview was Roman Reigns. Lynch gave props to Reigns, revealing what an insipiration The Big Dog is and why he's such a role model:

“When you look at Roman, he’s such an imposing specimen of a man that you never think that such vulnerability lies inside him. He’s so inspirational for so many people. He’s such a role model, coming back from leukemia bigger and better than ever. There is no better inspiration than that.”

Roman Reigns is considered a locker room leader backstage and after hearing the glowing terms Lynch spoke of him in, its not hard to see why.