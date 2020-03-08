Becky Lynch reveals why she is worried ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

Becky Lynch

WWE Elimination Chamber is mere hours away, and Shayna Baszler is determined to best 5 other women and win the Elimination Chamber match to bag an opportunity at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 36.

Over the past few weeks, Lynch has shown a different side of her, while promoting her rivalry with Baszler. Her demeanor has led to many fans believing that she isn't taking Baszler as seriously as she should.

Now, The Man has posted a video on her official Twitter handle, and cut an incredible promo on The Queen of Spades that is bound to silence her detractors as well as her fans who were clamoring for the old Lynch.

Lynch stated that she is worried with Elimination Chamber almost on the horizon. She explained why she is worried in her promo, which can be seen in the tweet below.

I just got out of the ring, I just got a chipped tooth. But I'm ready to go to WrestleMania. Now we are one day away from Elimination Chamber Shayna, and I got to tell you... I'm a little bit worried. You've spent your life being ranked one of the best, one of the toughest, one of the most feared. Always "one of", but never "the one". So let's be honest without all the fun and games. You're just happy to be one of the pack, but never to be the best. All that experience, all your life spending training and you're doing nothing with it. Unleash that devil within you Shayna, unleash that sadistic part that wants to hurt people. Because I'm going to WrestleMania, and I wanna smash the face of the b**ch that made me bleed, so do your part. But I'm not sure you have it in you.

Baszler will have to go through some of the toughest women on the main roster, most notably Asuka and Natalya, if she plans on winning the Elimination Chamber match.

It remains to be seen whether she manages to come out victorious and punches her ticket to a marquee match at WrestleMania 36.