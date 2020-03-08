Scott Steiner's wife gives update on his condition in a heartfelt tweet

Scott Steiner with his family

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Scott Steiner was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed in the locker room during an IMPACT taping. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer posted an update via his official Twitter handle soon after, and stated that Steiner is doing well.

Now, Steiner's wife Christa has posted an update via her Twitter account, and it seems like he's on his way to make a full recovery.

In a heartfelt post, Christa thanked IMPACT Wrestling for taking care of Steiner, and extended her thanks to Scott D'Amore, Dreamer, and a few others for their support throughout the ordeal. She finished off the tweet by announcing that Steiner will come out 100%.

First of all I went to thank everyone @IMPACTWRESTLING for taking such great care of my husband @ScottDAmore @THETOMMYDREAMER @johnnyswinger2 @JoeyRyanOnline @IMPACTWRESTLING & Cobb County EMTs. We appreciate all the well wishes, thoughts & prayers. He will make a 💯 recovery. — ChristaRechsteiner (@ChristaRechste1) March 7, 2020

Steiner's fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief, now that he is doing fine. The incident took place around 24 hours ago, and took the pro-wrestling world by storm. Fans flocked in droves on social media and wished for his healthy recovery.

Steiner, although one of the most controversial Superstars in all of wrestling, has made a huge impact on the industry over the course of the past three decades or so. He was a big name in WCW, back in the 90s, and won the company's World title on one occasion.