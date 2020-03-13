Becky Lynch reveals WWE backstage reaction to coronavirus outbreak

Becky Lynch is the WWE RAW Women's Champion

Becky Lynch has addressed WWE’s backstage reaction to the coronavirus outbreak by claiming it is “business as usual” for the company’s Superstars.

WWE has moved this week’s episode of SmackDown to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, while it has been confirmed that contingency plans are in place for WrestleMania 36 if the event cannot be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5.

Asked by TV Insider’s Scott Fishman about the current atmosphere backstage in WWE over the virus, Lynch said Superstars are using hand sanitizer but insisted “you can’t freak out about any of this stuff”.

"It’s business as usual. I think we’re constantly meeting different people. We’re constantly shaking hands. We know to use hand sanitizer. We’re always exposed to so many different bacteria in our lives and so many different countries. You can’t freak out about any of this stuff. You have to continue on and hope for the best."

WWE WrestleMania 36: Coronavirus latest

Five matches have been announced so far for WrestleMania 36, including Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (RAW Women’s Championship).

As reported by Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue, WWE is considering numerous options if WrestleMania cannot go ahead as planned, including the possibility of holding matches at the Performance Center, inside an empty arena or postponing the event entirely.