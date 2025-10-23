  • home icon
  Becky Lynch's actions to force a WWE official to return to the ring after 211 days? Exploring the possibility

Becky Lynch's actions to force a WWE official to return to the ring after 211 days? Exploring the possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 23, 2025 18:37 GMT
This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Becky Lynch deploy an underhanded trick to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri. Despite taunting Dupri's parents during the match, Lynch attacked the Californian star with the title, causing the bout to end in a disqualification.

However, things didn't end there as The Man continued to assault the 28-year-old post-match. She then stood over the Apha Academy's Dupri with the title before finally walking off. Given this incident, it seems that Becky's actions might force a present WWE official to return to in-ring action after 211 days.

Jessika Carr, who also has a wrestling background, signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2017 and became the first female referee since Rita Chatterton in the 1980s. In addition to her refereeing duties, she also competed at WWE Evolve this year on March 26, under the ring name Kalyx. During this event, she teamed with Haze Jameson, but they were defeated by Layla Diggs and Aria Bennett.

Given that the 34-year-old took a dig at Becky Lynch on social media, claiming that The Man has been talking about her, there is now speculation that she might return to the ring for the first time in 211 days and face Lynch. Moreover, Jessika Carr was the referee during the Women's Intercontinental Title match between Lynch and Maxxine Dupri on RAW.

If this happens, the showdown between Jessika Carr and Becky Lynch could be a blockbuster. Interestingly, given the significant success Carr achieved during her wrestling career before signing with WWE as a referee, she might be the ideal person to finally put Lynch in her place.

However, while this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative, and nothing in this regard has been confirmed yet.

Becky Lynch could introduce Omos as her new bodyguard against The Vision

It appears that Becky Lynch is all alone after The Vision turned against her husband, Seth Rollins, and took him out to close up last week's episode of RAW.

This week, Lynch confronted Paul Heyman in a backstage segment. The Oracle proposed an alliance with her, but she rejected the offer and took shots at him. Given this situation, The Man might introduce Omos as her new bodyguard against The Vision in a shocking twist.

The Nigerian Giant hasn't been seen on WWE TV since making his return earlier this year at the AAA Triplemania XXXIII. However, he recently offered his services to the Women's Intercontinental Champion on X/Twitter following The Visionary's eviction last week. Given this, Lynch might finally consider introducing Omos on the red brand as her bodyguard.

However, this angle is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
