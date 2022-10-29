Becky Lynch's possible next rival discusses WWE fans' interest in their storyline (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch has not competed in a match since separating her shoulder against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam 2022 in July. Following the RAW Women's Championship bout, The Man turned babyface when she aligned with her opponent to stare down Bayley's Damage CTRL faction.

Lynch's return date is currently unknown. However, she is expected to feud with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY when she is medically cleared to wrestle again.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Bayley spoke about Lynch possibly confronting her group in the near future:

"She can try. I've never really had a feud with her," said Bayley. "I've never had a big story with her, and I fully expect that she'll be coming for us if she can catch us. I think that the fans are very invested in her and they really do care about her. She's been doing such a great job carrying herself and building her character, so I think that would be a really good story to tell if that time comes." [6:51 – 7:18]

Bayley and Becky Lynch's head-to-head WWE history

Bayley and Becky Lynch's head-to-head WWE history

As Bayley referenced, she has never faced Becky Lynch in a one-on-one title match or premium live event encounter.

The two women went head-to-head in five televised singles matches in NXT between 2014 and 2015, with Bayley winning twice and Lynch winning three times.

Big Time Becks was also victorious in their most recent one-on-one match against each other on the April 30, 2019, episode of SmackDown.

