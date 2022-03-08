Becky Lynch hospitalized; status for RAW revealed

Becky Lynch has announced that she won't appear on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW because she's been hospitalized after being attacked by Bianca Belair.

The RAW Women's Champion sustained multiple bruises at the hands of The EST of WWE during their six-woman match last week. Belair viciously whipped Big Time Becks several times with her long braids, which caused the latter to bail out of the ring, costing her the match.

During a live event at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA last night, Lynch successfully defended her title in a triple threat match against Belair and Rhea Ripley. However, she was once again viciously attacked by Bianca.

Becky Lynch recently took to Instagram to provide an update on her status, revealing that she won't make tonight's show. The RAW Women's Champion stated that Belair fractured her voicebox during the house show. You can check out the post below:

"Unfortunately I will not be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box. She can’t keep me down that easily. I’ll be coming for her next week. You can’t spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!" - wrote Lynch.

Will Becky Lynch score another victory over Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 38?

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE The only two women in history to win the main event of #WrestleMania . You tell me what the biggest match in WrestleMania history is. @WWE The only two women in history to win the main event of #WrestleMania. You tell me what the biggest match in WrestleMania history is. @WWE https://t.co/5U21A6OXMa

Big Tim Becks has defeated Bianca Belair before, and it only took her 26 seconds to get the job done. This took place at last year's SummerSlam event, where Lynch made her highly ancitpated return to WWE. She was a replacement for Sasha Banks, who could not compete at the show.

Becky Lynch scored a victory over Belair in quick fashion to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship. At WrestleMania 38, they will share the ring once again. It remains to be seen which superstar will walk out with the win and the RAW Women's title.

Edited by Jacob Terrell