"The family is mad" - Becky Lynch shares update on her wounds from WWE RAW (Photo)

On WWE RAW, Bianca Belair whipped Becky Lynch across the stomach with her hair braid. It appears the RAW Women's Champion is still feeling the effects of the beating she took, and her family is not too happy about it.

In the aftermath of the braid beating, Lynch took to Twitter to reveal several angry red marks across her abdomen. While there was debate amongst fans about whether the marks were real, they certainly appear to have be, as they left a lasting impression on the champion.

Becky Lynch posted two pictures showing off the wounds, which have still not fully healed. She also stated that her family was not happy about it, and that her daughter Roux could not even look at her stomach. Seth Rollins was pictured looking morose in the background as their daughter stood by the mirror.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE 5 days later. The family is mad. Roux can’t even look. 5 days later. The family is mad. Roux can’t even look. https://t.co/0hAAX0370Y

It should be noted that Lynch, as a wrestler, is familiar with being hurt in the ring and has suffered far more grievous wounds. The post clearly plays into the ongoing storyline between Belair and Lynch as the two head towards WrestleMania. There, the two foes will face off for the RAW Women's Championship.

Becky Lynch's match with Bianca Belair will see two former WrestleMania main-eventers clash

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

DON’T 🏾TOUCH 🏾MY 🏾HAIR 🏾



They love to pull my hair FIRST & then cry about it later, but I guess she had to learn the hard way 🤷🏽‍♀️



She did what she did

I said what I said

And now, it is what it is!

The first females to close out WrestleMania were Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey just three years ago. As a result, it's safe to say there aren't too many women who can claim the status of being main-eventers for The Show of Shows.

However, Belair also claimed the honor last year when she defeated Sasha Banks in the main event of night one at WrestleMania 37.

WWE has mentioned how both women have been in the top spot of their biggest show of the year before. While they will not be in the main event this year, the match remains one to watch.

Instead, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will together become the first women to main-event WrestleMania twice. The two are set to battle for Charlotte's SmackDown Women's Championship on night one while Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns close out night two.

