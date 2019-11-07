Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley texted Natalya after Crown Jewel match

Natalya and Becky Lynch

At WWE Crown Jewel, Natalya and Lacey Evans made history by becoming the first women to compete inside the squared circle in the Kingdom. While chatting with Talksport recently, Natalya revealed that she got texts from Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley after her historic outing in Saudi Arabia.

Natalya makes history at Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel was being promoted by the company for a long while, and WWE left no stone unturned in the buildup to the show. A Team Hogan vs Team Flair multi-man tag team match, a WWE title contest between Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar, and a battle of the giants pitting Braun Strowman against Tyson Fury were just a few of the major attractions the WWE Universe got to witness on October 31st.

To add to this, WWE made a huge announcement mere hours from the event, and revealed that Natalya would be taking on Evans in the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia. The promotion had been wanting to do this for a long time and finally managed to get the approval of the Kingdom for the same.

Natalya on getting texts from Lynch and others

After all was said and done, Natalya reflected on the match in a heart-to-heart with Talksport, and revealed that several female Superstars sent her text messages after the match.

"Getting a text from Sasha Banks, getting a text from Bayley, getting a text from Becky Lynch – those three girls especially that reached out to me, they meant the world to me that they cared enough to say ‘Hey, Nattie, I want to let you know how much it has impacted me and how special it was what you girls did tonight, how it really touched me’. Getting a text from those girls – and not a tweet, a text – meant so much to me."

