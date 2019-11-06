Paige offers advice to Seth Rollins on WWE Backstage

Paige and Seth Rollins

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige had some advice for Seth Rollins on the premiere episode of WWE Backstage. She said that Rollins needs to care less about what people have to say about him, and be more like his real-life partner Becky Lynch.

Rollins' reign gets marred with controversy

Roman Reigns' absence on RAW earlier this year opened the door for a string of opportunities for Rollins. He went on to win the Royal Rumble match and defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal title at WrestleMania 35. Rollins had been getting incredible babyface reactions for the past one year or so, and WWE gave the fans what they had been wanting for a long time. Rollins enjoyed a solid Universal title run, but later got into a controversy when he labeled WWE as "the best pro wrestling" in the world. Rollins' tweet led to a Twitter feud with NJPW's Will Ospreay, where the Universal Champion compared bank accounts with him. This proved to be a huge mistake, for which Rollins later apologized to Ospreay. Rollins recently talked about fans turning on him and stated that it feels awful.

Paige has advice for Rollins

On WWE Backstage's premiere episode, Paige joined Renee Young and others, and offered advice to Rollins, in regards to his reaction to fan backlash. According to Paige, Rollins needs to be more like Lynch and shouldn't care too much about what fans think of him and what they have to say.

Paige says Seth Rollins needs to care less about what people have to say and be more like Becky Lynch. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/zIAwIdZUzF — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) November 6, 2019

Mere days ago, Paige had taken a shot at Rollins, and stated that she finds his "Burn it down" catchphrase annoying.

