WWE Hall of Famer suggests his name as a 'hated heel' to fight Seth Rollins

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 06 Nov 2019, 10:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray recently posted a tweet stating that Seth Rollins needs a hated heel to have a feud with. The Hall of Famer then suggested his name as a possible opponent for Rollins.

Rollins' rise to the top

WWE Superstar Rollins has had an incredible 2019. A Royal Rumble win, followed by a victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 was just the tip of the iceberg, as Rollins went on to have a dominating reign in WWE. The Beastslayer lost the title to Lesnar at Extreme Rules 2019, when The Beast cashed in his Money In The Bank contract at the end of the show. Rollins won back the title at SummerSlam 2019 with a clean pin over Lesnar. He then defeated Braun Strowman to retain the belt. Rollins later kicked off a feud with The Fiend, which ended with the masked Superstar defeating Rollins at Crown Jewel to win the Universal title.

Also read: RAW Superstar wants Booker T to come back for a 'dream match'

Bully Ray wants to fight Seth Rollins

Along the way, Rollins has had his share of controversial moments, and there were times when fans turned on him. Recently, a fan posted a tweet and said that Rollins needs someone like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray to take him to the next level. Ray noticed the tweet and offered a detailed response to it. According to Ray, Rollins is already at the next level, but he needs a hated heel to feud with, who wouldn't wrestle with Rollins, but fight him! Ray also added that he doesn't want said heel to be Lesnar.

Then, Ray posted another tweet in response to the previous one, suggesting his name for a potential feud with Rollins. Check out Bully's response to the fan below:

Ray's response

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!